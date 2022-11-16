Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 70 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

