Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 76 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

