Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $52,986,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock worth $957,876. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

