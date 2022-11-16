Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $212,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

