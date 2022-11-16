Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,789,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $10,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

