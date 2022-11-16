Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

MVF stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

