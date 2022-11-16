Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,799,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 213,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

