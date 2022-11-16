Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.3 %

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

