Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

