Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 610.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 923,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 793,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $2,327,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 113.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

