International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

