International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

