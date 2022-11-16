Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) PT Lowered to CHF 2,450 at UBS Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Interroll Price Performance

Interroll stock opened at $2,342.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,941.64. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,079.01 and a 1-year high of $2,342.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

