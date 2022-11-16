Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 1.2 %

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.