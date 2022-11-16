Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

