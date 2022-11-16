Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

