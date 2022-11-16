Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

