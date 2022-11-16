iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

