iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

