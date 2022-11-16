ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.94) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITM Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Down 1.6 %

ITMPF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.