Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

