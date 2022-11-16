Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 258.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

