Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,176 shares of company stock worth $4,883,446 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

