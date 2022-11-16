Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Insmed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455,186 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insmed by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,407 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

