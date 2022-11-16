Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 161.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,629,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 28.0% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

