Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 921 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crestwood Equity Partners

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.