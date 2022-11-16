Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFT shares. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

