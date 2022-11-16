Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

About Liberty Broadband

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

