Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $6,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 138.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 140,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,712 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

