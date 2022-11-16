Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $889.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

