Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 204,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 386,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

