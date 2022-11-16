Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $109.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

