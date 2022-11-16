Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $260,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 361.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 286,587 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $4,148,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

