Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $269,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FCF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.