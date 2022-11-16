Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $281,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.