Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $294,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.