Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

