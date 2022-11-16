Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

