Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

