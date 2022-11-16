Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 582,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 575,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,769 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

