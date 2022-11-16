Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.51 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

