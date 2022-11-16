Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $3,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

