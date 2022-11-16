Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.