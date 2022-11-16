Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.71.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
