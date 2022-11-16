Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $3,720,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

