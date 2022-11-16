Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $8,166,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.