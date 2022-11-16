Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,323 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 760.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 2.0 %

NOV stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 789.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.