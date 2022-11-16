Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Forward Air by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

