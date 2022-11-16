Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.