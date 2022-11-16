Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,536 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $226.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

