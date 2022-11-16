Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NAPR opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.
